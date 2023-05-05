Medical Robotics Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $72.22 Billion by 2… – Press Release

DUBLIN, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Medical Robotics Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Medical Robotics Market will reach US$ 72.22 Billion in 2030, according to the publisher.

The medical robotics market has been growing steadily in recent years and is expected to continue in the coming years. As a result, Medical Robotics Market was valued at US$ 11.66 Billion in 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic has added to the adoption of medical robotics by reducing the number of healthcare workers available to perform procedures and increasing the need for contactless patient interactions. As a result, hospitals have rapidly adopted robotic surgery in the U.S. and Europe to treat a wide range of conditions. The most widely used medical computerized surgical system consists of a camera arm and mechanical arms with surgical instruments attached. Robot-assisted procedures encompass various medical interventions, such as removing cancerous tumors, biopsies, repairing heart valves, and gastric bypasses.

Medical Robotics Markets shall expand at a CAGR of 25.60% from 2022 to 2030

The growth driver of the medical robotics market on a global scale is a range of ongoing technological advancements like motion sensors, robotic catheter control systems (CCS), 3D imaging, data recorders, data analytics, H.D. surgical microscopic cameras, and remote navigation. Furthermore, the growing elderly population in various countries has increased the demand for performing medical procedures more efficiently and effectively with robots. Additionally, the medical robotics market propelling shall be due to an anticipated increase in FDA clearances for these products in the forecast period.

The rise of the medical robotics market has been due to government support through funding and initiatives to promote research and development and adopt…