Medical Waste Disposal Market size is set to grow by USD 3,323.84 million from 2… – Press Release

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global medical waste disposal market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,323.84 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% , however, the growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 36% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Medical waste management is mandatory in the region because medical waste can contain infectious agents such as bacteria, viruses, and other harmful substances that can cause serious illness. Moreover, medical waste can be harmful to the environment if not disposed of properly. To protect public health and safety, comply with regulatory requirements, and fulfill legal and ethical obligations. Hence, the adoption of medical waste management is increasing in North America, which is expected to positively impact the growth of the regional market in focus during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a sample report

Medical Waste Disposal Market – Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (non-hazardous and hazardous), technique (offsite treatment and onsite treatment), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).