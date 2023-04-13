Medication suspect escapes Hong Kong court docket by switching wristbands with one other man



Escaping police custody by swapping identities seems like a plot straight out of a Hollywood blockbuster, but police in Hong Kong are on the hunt for a suspect who did just that.

A 37-year-old man who had been detained on suspicion of drug offenses is thought to have slipped out of a court room in the city on Monday after switching his wristband with a suspect in a separate case who had been granted temporary release.

Hong Kong police said the escaped suspect, only identified by his surname Chan, disappeared shortly after he was denied bail by a magistrate at the West Kowloon Court.

Officers believe Chan swapped his wristband with another man, surnamed Lam, who had been granted bail in an assault case, and simply walked out of court. They believe Chan offered Lam, 24, money in exchange for the wristband and have arrested Lam on a charge of misleading police….