Medlinker’s MedGPT Performs 96% As Well As Top Human Doctors – Press Release

In a Livestreamed Real-World Assessment, MedGPT’s AI Doctors Rival Diagnostic Accuracy of China’s Leading Doctors

BEIJING, July 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Medlinker, a leading digital healthcare company in China, undertook a real world comparison of AI doctors accessible through its MedGPT service and their human equivalents in Chengdu on June 30 2023.

The evaluation, streamed live, involved 120 real patients and ten attending physicians from West China Hospital, Sichuan University. Seven eminent physicians from leading Chinese hospitals reviewed and scored the results based on criteria including consultation accuracy, diagnosis, treatment recommendations, suggested additional examinations, data analysis, explanation provided to patients, and the use of natural language in patient interactions. Human doctors scored an average of 7.5 out of 10, while MedGPT scored 7.2. MedGPT’s recommendations were found to be 96% as good as those from top-tier physicians.

Launched by Medlinker on May 25 2023, MedGPT is China’s first homegrown medical large-scale language model founded on the Transformer architecture. Unlike general-purpose large-scale models, MedGPT was designed to provide practical diagnostic value in real medical scenarios, offering intelligent diagnosis and treatment capabilities throughout the entire process, from disease prevention to diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation. Medlinker’s ability to release a large-scale medical model ahead of its peers is the result of its accumulated expertise in artificial intelligence, big data, and internet-based healthcare. The world’s first real patient evaluation confirms Medlinker’s leadership in the research, development and application of medical large-scale language models.

The consultation session between doctor and patient was planned to fully ensure the impartiality and fact-based reliability of the evaluation, following a carefully established process: