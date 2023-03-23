MedMen Enterprises Announces Change of Auditor – MedMen Enterprises (OTC:MMNFF) – Press Release

MedMen Enterprises Inc., (“MedMen” or the “Company”) MMEN MMNFF announces it has changed its auditor from MNP LLP to Marcum LLP effective March 17, 2023.

The report of MNP LLP on the Company’s consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ended June 25, 2022 and June 26, 2021 did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion, nor was it qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principle. The report had been prepared assuming that the Company would continue as a going concern and included an explanatory paragraph regarding the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern as result of recurring losses from operations, violation of various debt covenants and a net capital deficiency.

During the fiscal years ended June 25, 2022 and June 26, 2021 and the subsequent interim period through March 18, 2023, there were (a) no disagreements (as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions) between the Company and MNP LLP on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or auditing scope or procedure, which would have caused it to make reference to the subject matter of such a disagreement in connection with its audit reports on the Company’s consolidated financial statements for such years, and (b) no reportable events (as described in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K and in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations), except the identification of a material weakness that the Company’s financial record keeping process is deficient and that it does not have effective controls over the period-end reconciliation process.

The Company provided MNP LLP with a copy of the foregoing disclosures it is making in a Current Report on Form 8-K prior to its filing and requested, in accordance with applicable practices, that MNP LLP furnish a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission stating whether or not it agrees with the…