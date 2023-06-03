MedVet Columbus Dedicates Dr. William D. DeHoff Surgery Center – Press Release

WORTHINGTON, Ohio, June 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MedVet, a leader in emergency and specialty veterinary healthcare, dedicated the MedVet Columbus Surgical Center to MedVet Founder Dr. William DeHoff on June 3, 2023.



“Dr. DeHoff has made a significant impact on not just MedVet’s surgery practice but on the entire veterinary profession,” said Dr. Eric Schertel, MedVet Executive Chairman. “In founding MedVet, Bill set the standard for what we now call the MedVet Experience. He loved his patients. He treated his clients with the utmost respect, and he recognized way before the rest of the profession that a specialty provider needed to communicate with and respect the referring veterinarians supporting his practice.”

Dr. DeHoff dedicated his career to veterinary medicine. After practicing many years as a surgeon at the Animal Medical Center in New York City, he went on to teach at The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine. It was around this time that Dr. DeHoff noticed a growing need for specialty healthcare for pets in Ohio. He founded MedVet which has now grown to 44 locations across the country in 17 states.

The Dr. William D. DeHoff Surgery Center at MedVet Columbus was completed in 2022 and features 10 operating rooms and a dedicated space for Fluoroscopy. The state-of-the-art facility is inspired by human healthcare best practices and thoughtfully designed to deliver the most advanced surgery care collaboratively, efficiently, and safely for the best possible patient outcomes.