Meet the Argentinian medical doctors lured by Sicily’s rural idyll

(CNN) — When dozens of towns across Italy started selling crumbling buildings for the cost of an espresso, people from all over the world were prompted to grab a slice of the action — and for many different reasons.

It’s not always about chasing the idyllic dream of living La Dolce Vita in a rural, sleepy village where time stands still.

For some, it’s part of a career change: a radical professional upgrade that comes with a more laid-back lifestyle.

The sale of one-euro ($1) and cheap buildings in the Sicilian town of Mussomeli is luring Argentinian doctors with Italian roots, who plan to settle in and give a new twist to their lives.

“Due to a shortage of doctors at the village…