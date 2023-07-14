Meet the Children’s Dental Center’s New Pediatric Dentist, Dr. James Skvor – Press Release

The Children’s Dental Center in Coralville, IA is proud to announce the addition of Dr. James Skvor to its team of dentists! Starting on August 14th, 2023, Dr. Skvor will be providing comprehensive dental services to children of all ages in a friendly and reassuring environment.

CORALVILLE, Iowa, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Great news! On August 14th, 2023, the children’s dental center in Coralville, IA is welcoming Dr. James Skvor to their team of dedicated pediatric professionals. With years of experience and an expert bedside manner, Dr. Skvor is sure to provide exceptional care for children of all ages.

Located at 2761 Oakdale Blvd, Suite 4, the children’s dental center is a state-of-the-art facility that utilizes the latest technology and techniques to help keep kids’ teeth healthy and strong. The friendly staff and modern amenities ensure a comfortable visit for both children and parents alike.

Dr. Skvor recently graduated from the pediatric dental residency at the University of Florida–Naples and is returning to the Coralville area. After graduating from the University of Iowa College of Dentistry in 2018, he previously was at The Family Dental Center and learned that his true passion in dentistry lies in pediatrics. He understands that many children are anxious about going to the dentist and works hard to make them feel safe and secure during their appointments. His warm personality, combined with his technical skill, makes him an ideal fit for the children’s dental center team.

“I’m thrilled to be joining such an amazing practice and working along with Dr Jenn Feingold,” says Dr. Skvor. “I’m looking forward to meeting all the families at the children’s dental center and helping their little ones maintain healthy smiles.”

the children’s dental center provides comprehensive dental services from preventative care to restorative treatments, sealants and preventative care, along with routine cleanings and x-rays. They also offer emergency appointments…