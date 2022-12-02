Meet the CNN Hero working to cease violence and rebuild lives on the South Philly streets the place he as soon as bought medication



Philadelphia

CNN

—



Tyrique Glasgow’s life has always revolved around his South Philadelphia neighborhood, and gun violence has always been a part of it.

When he was just 8 years old, he heard his grandmother’s screams after she was told that his uncle had been murdered. He lost multiple cousins and friends in shootings. At 15, he got sucked into street life – selling drugs and eventually controlling a specific block of his neighborhood.

“When you run a block, like, you are the face. You’re the one who that community of people know. You set rules and boundaries,” Glasgow, now 39, said. “It’s a dangerous life, but it’s a normal life.”

Over the next few years, he was shot 11 times, he said – in his head, back, legs and arms. In 2006, he was sent to prison on drug charges where, eventually, he had a change of heart.

“I started to see what I…