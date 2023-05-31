Meg Lanning: Ashes is worse off for absence of Australia captain – England coach Jon Lewis

Meg Lanning won her fourth T20 World Cup as Australia captain in February

The upcoming Ashes will be “worse off” without Australia captain Meg Lanning, says England head coach Jon Lewis.

The seven-time World Cup winner took a break from cricket for her mental health in 2022, but returned earlier this year and led her side to T20 World Cup glory in February.

“It is a little bit sad that she isn’t coming to play in the Ashes,” said Lewis.

“We want to beat the best team possible out there, but we just hope she is well enough to come back and play some cricket for Australia at some point.

“We’d like to wish Meg all the best and we hope…