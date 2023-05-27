Meg Lanning: Australia captain dominated out of Girls’s Ashes

Lanning captained Australia to a Twenty20 World Cup victory earlier this year

Australia captain Meg Lanning will miss this summer’s Ashes series against England for medical reasons, Cricket Australia has announced.

Lanning, 31, has been withdrawn from the squad on the advice of medical staff because of an issue which requires management from home, it said.

Wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy will captain the side in her absence.

“It’s an unfortunate setback for Meg,” said CA’s Head of Performance (Women’s Cricket), Shawn Flegler.

“She’s obviously disappointed to have been ruled out of the Ashes,” he added.

“It’s a significant series for the team and she’ll be missed, but she understands the need to put her health first.

“Meg will remain at home where she will continue to work with medical staff with the aim to return to playing as soon as possible.”

Lanning, who has won two Women’s Cricket World Cup titles, only returned to cricket in January following a six-month mental health break. She…