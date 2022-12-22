Meg Lanning: Australia captain named in squad for ODI collection v Pakistan

Meg Lanning took a break from cricket after leading Australia to victory in the Commonwealth Games in August

Meg Lanning has returned to the Australia squad after taking a break from cricket in August.

Lanning, 30, will captain the side in the one-day international series against Pakistan between 16-21 January.

After winning the Commonwealth Games, Lanning announced she was taking some time to focus on herself after a “busy couple of years”.

Alyssa Healy, who stood in as captain in Lanning’s absence, will miss the series with a calf injury.

Wicketkeeper Healy sustained the injury during Australia’s recent series against India, which they won 4-1.

Lanning, who led Australia to World Cup glory in April, is regarded as one of the best batters in the world and her return adds further strength to a side that lost just one game in 2022.

Former Ireland player Kim Garth keeps her place in the side after she made her Australia debut during the India series.

The first two ODIs take place at the…