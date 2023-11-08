Meg Lanning: Australia captain retires to finish 13-year worldwide profession

Meg Lanning (centre) led Australia to victory in the Women’s T20 World Cup in February

Australia captain Meg Lanning has announced her international retirement after 13 years at the highest level of cricket.

Lanning, 31, is Australia women’s greatest run scorer and won seven World Cups, including five as skipper.

“The decision to step away from international cricket was a difficult one to make, but I feel now is the right time for me,” Lanning said.

She represented Australia in 241 matches, scoring a combined 8,352 runs.

Lanning scored 17 centuries across six Tests, 103 ODIs and 132 T20I, averaging 53.21 in one-day games.

Lanning missed this year’s Ashes with England for medical reasons.

Her absence from the tour of England followed a break from cricket for her mental health in 2022, before she returned in February 2023 to lead her side to victory at the T20 World Cup.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to enjoy a 13-year international career, but I know now is the right time for me to move…