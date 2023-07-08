Megan Rapinoe: USA midfielder to retire from soccer at finish of NWSL season

Rapinoe made her international debut in 2006 and helped USA win the World Cup in 2015 and 2019

USA forward Megan Rapinoe, one of the most successful players of her generation, says she will retire at the end of the season.

The 2019 Ballon d’Or winner made the announcement days before she leaves for her fourth Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“I did want to do it my own way,” the 38-year-old said.

“I feel very grateful that I’m here and that I have the trust of this team and that my body has held up this long.”

Two-time World Cup winner Rapinoe will retire at the end of her club side OL Reign’s NWSL campaign, with the regular season ending in October and the play-off final on 11 November.

She made the announcement ahead of USA’s friendly against Wales on Sunday.

“It is with a really deep sense of peace and gratitude and excitement that I want to share with you guys that this will be my last season, my last World Cup and my last NWSL season,” she said.

“I could have never…