MEI Pharma Announces Results of Special Meeting of Stockholders – MEI Pharma (NA… – Press Release

MEI Pharma, Inc. MEIP (the “Company”) today announced that, based on a count of the votes cast at the Company’s Special Meeting of Stockholders, MEI, by a narrow margin, did not obtain the necessary stockholder votes to approve the merger agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Infinity”). The certified results show that 59.70% of outstanding shares were voted, of which 47.86% voted in favor of the proposed transaction, and 51.44% against. Accordingly, MEI has sent Infinity a notice terminating the merger agreement.

“While we believe the benefits of the Infinity transaction were compelling for MEI stockholders, we appreciate and value the perspectives of our stockholders,” said David M. Urso, President and Chief Executive Officer of MEI Pharma. “Our Board and management team remain highly-focused on the potential for capturing the stockholder value inherent in the Company’s current development pipeline, which includes Voruciclib and ME-344. With clinical data expected from both of our clinical-stage pipeline programs around year-end and capital to support our near-term development plans, we are focused on the potential opportunities for creating stockholder value.”

MEI’s clinical-stage development programs have the potential, in combination with current therapies, to overcome known resistance mechanisms and improve patient outcomes in cancer. This is supported by pre-clinical and clinical data showing potential anti-tumor activity and mechanistic proof of concept for the combinations being evaluated. Specifically:

Voruciclib is an orally administered Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 9 (CDK9) inhibitor being clinically investigated for hematological malignancies in combination with Venclexta ® .

. ME-344 is a novel, mitochondrial inhibitor drug candidate targeting the OXPHOS pathway involved in the production of adenosine triphosphate (“ATP”) being evaluated in combination with Avastin®.

Voruciclib, in combination with Venclexta, and ME-344, in…