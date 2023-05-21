Meituan Launches Food Delivery Brand KeeTa Amid Hong Kong Debut – Meituan (OTC:M… – Press Release

KeeTa starts operation in Mong Kok and Tai Kok Tsui areas

HONG KONG, May 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Meituan (HKG: 3690) (the “Company”), a leading technology-driven retail company in China, today introduced KeeTa, a new food delivery brand as it officially launches in the Hong Kong market, to provide residents with more customized, efficient and reliable delivery services.

Following the initial launch in Mong Kok and Tai Kok Tsui, the Company expects KeeTa to complete full coverage of the Hong Kong market by the end of this year. The KeeTa app is now available for download in major mobile app stores. Delivery services via KeeTa will start at 8:00 a.m., Monday, May 22, 2023 local time.

Notable merchants that have joined KeeTa include brands like McDonald’s, Maxim’s MX (美心MX), KFC, Yoshinoya(吉野家), Pacific Coffee, and popular food and beverage shops such as hana-musubi (華御結), Hung Fook Tong(鴻福堂), and CHICHA San Chen(吃茶三千). Each newly registered KeeTa user will receive a gift coupon package valued at HK$300, including special meal offers and delivery fee reductions.

KeeTa has introduced a Meal for One program customized for Hong Kong residents. It offers value-for-money set menus for individuals, which allow them to order a meal for as little as HK$60, including delivery fee. Currently available set menus include Chinese, western and Japanese cuisines and beverages. For merchants, the program provides optimized online exposure without requiring additional advertising and traffic expenses. Promoting selected set menus also helps merchants with more efficient ingredient purchasing and meal preparation. Merchants can grow their overall profitability through greater order volumes.

To further improve user experience, KeeTa has an “On-time Promise” policy, an industry-first in the Hong Kong market, which comes free-of-charge for all users. It includes a tiered compensation plan for late orders. Users are promised vouchers toward future purchases…