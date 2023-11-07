Melbourne Cup: With out A Struggle wins Australia’s largest race

Jockey Mark Zahra celebrates after riding Without a Fight to victory

Without A Fight has won Australia’s famous Melbourne Cup horse race, giving jockey Mark Zahra back-to-back victories.

It is the first win, however, for Australian father-son training duo Anthony and Sam Freedman.

Second in the two-mile contest was Soulcombe and third was Sheraz, both trained by Australian Chris Waller.

Without A Fight is the first horse in over two decades to win the Melbourne Cup and Caulfield Cup in the same year.

Zahra rode Gold Trip to victory at Flemington Racecourse last year, but switched horses for this year’s race.

Speaking after his win on Tuesday, Zahra said it had been a tough decision to swap runners but the “stars aligned” for him.

“A good friend and someone I rate as one of the best judges in Australia, I spoke to him, and he said there’s not much in it [between Gold Trip and Without A Fight], but if you can get him to settle he will run it,” he told local broadcaster Channel 10.

“He’s got…