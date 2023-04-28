Melco announces release of company’s 2022 sustainability report Rise to go Above… – Press Release

MACAU, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Melco Resorts & Entertainment has published its fifth sustainability strategy for the year 2022 ‘RISE to go Above & Beyond’ (link). Adhering to four key material topics that underpin Melco’s sustainability commitment, including “Restoring our World”, “Inspiring our Communities”, “Sustaining our Supply Chain” and “Empowering our Business”, the strategy continues to drive performance and sustainability initiatives to help the Company reach its ambitious goals.



Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts and Entertainment, said, “Action with positive engagement has been key to our approach to sustainability. While our operations and communities have confronted many sustainability trials and tribulations in the past three years, it is evident that these challenges also present many meaningful opportunities. Our latest sustainability strategy is testament to an integrated resort business operating to the highest standards and for the long term. Melco will continue to sharpen its focus on the needs of the planet and those around us, and to act upon our role in creating shared value through our commitment to Rise to go Above & Beyond.”

Below are some key performance highlights covered in Melco’s latest RISE to go Above & Beyond sustainability strategy.

On energy and climate resilience:

Expanded our climate-related risk assessment, and with the rigor of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework to guide our carbon-neutral resort commitments and to address physical and transition risks;

Extended our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions inventory to encompass Scope 1 & 2 and all relevant Scope 3 categories, with verification for all scopes;

Energy-efficiency measures (EEMs) since 2018 have resulted in annualized savings of over 51.3 million kWh, equivalent to the electricity consumption of over 7,000 homes per year1.



On material use and waste: