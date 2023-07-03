Melco’s City of Dreams Mediterranean is honored with three accolades at The Euro… – Press Release

MACAU, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Melco Resorts & Entertainment announces City of Dreams Mediterranean has been honored by The European Property Awards 2023 for achievements in three categories, including Best Hotel Architecture Europe, Best Sustainable Commercial Development Europe and Best New Hotel Construction & Design Cyprus.



Mr. Grant Johnson, General Manager of City of Dreams Mediterranean, said, “It is an honor to receive these accolades from The European Property Awards 2023 and for the property to be recognized by professionals of the design industry. As a landmark project and Melco’s first major venture in Europe, City of Dreams Mediterranean brings Melco’s award-wining standards of entertainment, leisure and innovation to Cyprus’ luxury hotel scene. We look forward to formally welcoming guests to the integrated resort with contemporary design, first-class entertainment, and immersive experiences.”

Set to officially open its doors on July 10, City of Dreams Mediterranean, Europe’s first integrated resort, is the largest premier integrated destination resort in the region. It features a fourteen-storey luxury hotel with 500 guest rooms and suites, over 8,000 square meters of MICE space, an outdoor amphitheatre, a family adventure park, and a variety of premium dining outlets and luxury retail. Its interior design is based on Melco’s international luxury standards and specifically customized for the Cyprus integrated resort, while the exterior design features distinct Mediterranean influences.

A world-class development, a landmark for Cyprus and also for the wider region, City of Dreams Mediterranean is set to enrich Cyprus tourism, attracting thousands of new tourists annually and significantly contributing to countering seasonality, while establishing the island as a year-round destination. With sustainability at its core, City of Dreams Mediterranean is the first development in Cyprus to achieve a BREEAM Excellent rating for its sustainability…