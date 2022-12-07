Meme inventory mania might lastly be over



New York

CNN Business

It’s time to sing a requiem for a meme. Meme stocks, that is. Companies that attracted rabid followings from traders on Reddit and other social media sites in 2021 are struggling. Just look at GameStop.

Shares of the video game retailer, which will report its latest results after the closing bell on Wednesday, have plunged nearly 35% this year after surging by more than 685% last year.

GameStop

(GME) is expected to report a quarterly loss of $84 million and sales growth of just 4.5% from a year ago. The company is also said to be in the midst of a round of layoffs, according to a report from Axios. GameStop

(GME) was not immediately available for comment.

But GameStop isn’t the only meme stock, many of which became popular with traders because they thought it would be funny to try to punish…