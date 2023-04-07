Memory Care Communities in Bay Area, Palo Alto, and San Jose to Celebrate World … – Press Release

Silver Oaks Memory Care and Crescent Oaks Memory Care communities are hosting World Health Day events on April 7th, 2023 at 11am in Menlo Park and 2pm in Sunnyvale, California to promote health and wellness and connect with the community. These events will feature vendors from different healthcare services, memory care communities and hospice care options.

SAN FRANCISCO, SAN JOSE, Calif., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Silver Oaks Memory Care and Crescent Oaks Memory Care communities are proud to celebrate World Health Day by inviting the Bay Area community to learn about health and wellness and experience the warm and supportive environment of their communities.

Both events are open to the public, including families, prospective memory care residents, healthcare professionals, case workers, discharge nurses, senior living placement agencies, real estate agents, memory care placement agencies, and representatives, and anyone interested in learning more about these important health related services.

Attendees can tour the community and hear first hand from caregivers and community facilitators about the specialized programs and services designed to provide the highest quality of care for residents living with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Silver Oaks Memory Care, located at 16 Coleman Place in Menlo Park, California 94025 is hosting the event which will feature a range of healthcare vendors, including hospice care providers and senior living placement agencies in the Bay Area including:

Vidas Healthcare

Healthy Living at Home

Bridge Hospice

Suncrest Hospice

Accent Care

The Key

Alert Healthcare

ANX

For more information about Silver Oaks Memory Care Community go to: https://www.SilverOaksMC.com

Across town, Crescent Oaks Memory Care, located at 147 Crescent Avenue in Sunnyvale, California 94087 is also opening its doors to the community for World Health Day.

The event will offer opportunities to learn about healthcare services and hospice care options available to…