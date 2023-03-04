MENA-3 Games Market Report 2023: Revenue is Estimated to be $1.8 Billion in 2022… – Press Release

DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “MENA-3 Games Market Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

What You’ll Learn from this Report:

This report covers the MENA (Middle East North Africa) region. The MENA games market has quickly emerged as a key growth region for the global video game industry.

To provide a representative overview of Arabic-speaking markets, the report focuses on the MENA-3: Saudi Arabia (KSA), the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Egypt. The report includes a comprehensive market model and 5-year forecast through 2026 by games segment, key data on game publishers, games rankings, growth drivers, and trends. This includes details on esports, product distribution, payments, financial transaction events, regulations, and qualitative and quantitative analysis on gamer demand, spending, and behavior, with gamer behavior based on a survey of 1,126 gamers across the three countries.

Key Takeaways from the Analysis: