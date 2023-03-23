Menlo Security Announces Partner Program Investment and New Initiative to Drive … – Press Release

Global channel grows by 20% and expands in key regions – Australia, EMEA, Japan, and North America

Menlo Security, a leader in cloud security, today announced a series of new initiatives and investment in its Boost! Channel Program designed to further support and incentivize partners and drive international expansion and growth through the channel.

Menlo Security’s global network of distributors, resellers, systems integrators and MSSPs has grown by 20% in the last 12 months as it expands into key regions, including Australia, Europe, the Middle East (EMEA), Japan and North America. The company has also strengthened its own global channel team, headed up by Todd Wilson, who joined 2022.

“Since joining Menlo Security, I have been speaking to our partners to identify ways in which we could strengthen our relationships and deliver on our commitment to provide the very best partner program,” said Todd Wilson, Vice President of Global Channel Sales at Menlo Security. “As a channel-first business, our partners are critical to our success. Our job is to arm them with the right programs, tools, training, and incentives, and to support them across the entire customer sales journey, from the initial touchpoint right through to completion.”

The new program initiatives will offer more flexibility and opportunities to collaborate, including teaming to provide additional margin, enhanced training, and comprehensive go-to-market plans. Partners will be able to access specialized reseller and distributor tools for on-boarding new customers and provisioning end users, together with a new Learning Management System portal, sales and marketing training, and dedicated sales and pre-sales support. Menlo Security has also ring-fenced 30% of its global marketing budget to invest in partner-led field events over the next 12 months.

Menlo Security will release new tools to selected partners to assess a customer’s level of exposure to Highly Evasive Adaptive Threats (HEAT), a…