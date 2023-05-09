Mercatus and Eagle Eye Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Grocery eCommer… – Press Release

Eagle Eye’s powerful personalized promotions and loyalty offers come to Mercatus’ white-label web and mobile grocery shopping solutions.

Mercatus, a leading provider of grocery eCommerce solutions, and Eagle Eye, a global digital marketing technology company that helps retail and hospitality companies build more personalized relationships with customers, today announced a strategic partnership to bring innovative, data-driven marketing capabilities to their grocery clients’ eCommerce experiences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005143/en/

The strategic partnership between Mercatus and Eagle Eye represents a significant step forward in delivering innovative, data-driven marketing solutions to the grocery industry. (Photo: Business Wire)

The partnership aims to help grocery retailers deliver more personalized and targeted digital promotions, leveraging the power of Eagle Eye’s customer engagement platform in combination with Mercatus’ industry-leading grocery eCommerce platform. The collaboration will enable grocery retailers to create seamless, engaging, and tailored online shopping experiences for their customers and improve the overall performance of their loyalty programs.

“Mercatus is committed to providing our clients with the best tools and solutions to drive online revenue growth and enhance customer relationships,” said Sylvain Perrier, president and CEO, Mercatus. “By partnering with Eagle Eye, we are able to offer our clients cutting-edge customer engagement solutions that will revolutionize their eCommerce experiences and help them stay ahead of the competition.”

Eagle Eye’s digital customer engagement platform provides retailers with real-time customer data which can be used to create personalized promotional initiatives to drive customer loyalty and increase sales. Integrating Eagle Eye’s technology with Mercatus’ platform will create a unified, data-driven…