Mercedes CEO says Europe’s gasoline disaster will speed up its shift to renewables

Europe’s gas crisis will be “a catalyst” for Mercedes-Benz to push deeper into clean energy, says its CEO.

In an interview Sunday, Ola Källenius told CNN Business that the automaker had been leaning more toward wind energy for its operations due to the long-running power crunch, which has weighed on millions of households across the region since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mercedes has also begun taking steps to cut down its use of natural gas at the company’s factories in Germany by roughly half, though it intends to “keep full production” by switching to electric and other power sources, he said.

“We feel that for the short term, we are in a relatively strong position to deal with this challenge,” Källenius added.

“If you look at it from a longer, mid-to-longer-term position, actually I think this could even be a…