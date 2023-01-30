Mercedes is the primary automaker to deploy precise





Mercedes-Benz will take a step towards offering a self driving car in the United States, or at least in some states, when it begins selling cars featuring its new Drive Pilot system later this year.

Mercedes’ Drive Pilot system is designed to work on highways in dense traffic at speeds of less than 40 miles per hour. Unlike traffic jam assist features already available throughout the US on a number of luxury models today, including Mercedes-Benz cars, the Drive Pilot system allows the driver to entirely disengage from the act of driving. When the system is in operation, Mercedes considers it safe for the driver not to pay attention to the road – although the driver still has to be ready to take back control if needed, such as if the traffic situation changes or if the system encounters an unusual situation it’s not capable of handling.

The Mercedes system is considered Level…