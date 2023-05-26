Merciful Tattoo Removal Brings Laser Tattoo Removal to Bismarck and Mandan Featu… – Press Release

DALLAS, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Merciful Tattoo Removal is proud to announce the addition of laser tattoo removal to its services in the Mandan and Bismarck area of North Dakota. They now offer laser treatments using the advanced Astanza Trinity 1.0 laser to remove or transform unwanted ink on any skin type.

Merciful Tattoo Removal uses the Astanza Trinity 1.0 Q-switched Nd:YAG and Q-switched ruby combination system to provide the best laser tattoo removal experience in North Dakota. The Trinity 1.0 laser machine produces three reliable wavelengths, 1064 nm, 532 nm, and 694 nm, to target and remove all tattoo colors, even resistant pigments like bright blues and greens. The Trinity 1.0 safely penetrates the skin, targeting the tattoo ink and shattering ink particles without harming the surrounding skin tissue. Merciful Tattoo Removal maximizes patient comfort by utilizing the Zimmer Cryo, an advanced numbing technology that alleviates pain before, during, and after laser treatments.

Certified laser practitioners at Merciful Tattoo Removal receive the best training in the world and have the knowledge, experience, and most advanced technology to give customers fast, effective results in a clean and safe environment. The Trinity 1.0 can fade down or completely remove the full-spectrum of ink colors, including black, brown, red, green, blue, and other warm and cool pigments.

“We are proud to expand our business and offer laser tattoo removal to Bismarck, Mandan, and beyond,” said Andy Just, owner of Merciful Tattoo Removal. “To celebrate our expansion, all new customers will receive a 20% discount off their first and second sessions.”

Merciful Tattoo Removal also offers $20 consultations, competitively priced treatment packages, and special discounts. Contact them today to learn more about their affordable pricing options and book a consultation.

About Merciful Tattoo Removal

Merciful Tattoo Removal is located at Doll’s Studios, a premier tattoo shop in…