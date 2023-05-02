Met Gala 2023: Doja Cat and Jared Leto ship wildest seems

We were expecting a lot of tributes to Karl Lagerfeld at Monday’s Met Gala. What we weren’t expecting was quite so many tributes to his cat.
For this year’s theme, the A-list guests were asked to wear outfits which paid homage to the German fashion designer, who died aged 85 in 2019.
Lagerfeld served as the creative director of Chanel from 1983 until his death – and many Met Gala attendees chose to wear classic outfits from the French fashion house in his honour.
But others preferred to reference the German designer’s beloved cat Choupette, who was as synonymous with Lagerfeld’s look as his sunglasses and white-haired ponytail.
Choupette herself sadly did not attend the event,…