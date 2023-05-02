Met Gala 2023: Doja Cat and Jared Leto ship wildest seems

By
CayamnMamaNews
-
Doja Cat and Cardi B attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City


Getty Images

Doja Cat and Cardi B’s claws were out at a Met Gala which was heavy on cat references

By Steven McIntosh

Entertainment reporter

We were expecting a lot of tributes to Karl Lagerfeld at Monday’s Met Gala. What we weren’t expecting was quite so many tributes to his cat.

For this year’s theme, the A-list guests were asked to wear outfits which paid homage to the German fashion designer, who died aged 85 in 2019.

Lagerfeld served as the creative director of Chanel from 1983 until his death – and many Met Gala attendees chose to wear classic outfits from the French fashion house in his honour.

But others preferred to reference the German designer’s beloved cat Choupette, who was as synonymous with Lagerfeld’s look as his sunglasses and white-haired ponytail.

Shutterstock

Karl Lagerfeld’s sunglasses, white ponytail, and beloved cat Choupette were all part of his signature look

Choupette herself sadly did not attend the event,…



