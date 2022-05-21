Metal Cutting Tools Market: 48% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Market Size, … – Press Release

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Metal Cutting Tools Market value is set to grow by USD 4.26 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 3.96% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The increasing demand for metal parts in major end-user industries is notably driving the metal cutting tools market growth and rise in construction activities in emerging nations of APAC will be the key trend in near future.

Moreover, the market is segmented by product (milling tools, drilling tools, and other tools) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Market Dynamics

One of the key factors driving growth in the metal cutting tools market is the increasing demand for metal parts in major end-user industries. Metal forming plays a crucial role in the automotive and aerospace and defense industries. The metal forming process will become a highly valuable service for OEMs, owing to the current focus on lean manufacturing and enhanced operational efficiency through various measures such as cost-cutting. The increasing investments in the automotive, aerospace, and defense industries will drive the global metal sawing machine market.

The rise in construction activities in emerging nations of APAC is another major factor supporting the metal cutting tools market share growth. Infrastructure planning in developing economies such as India and Indonesia will boost the growth of the global power tools market. Smart Cities Mission, Make in India initiative, and Housing for All programs are expected to trigger construction activities in India. Under the Smart Cities Mission initiative, the cities include capitals and major cities of states where each city would be receiving millions of dollars in the first two years to improve the infrastructure.

Company Profiles

