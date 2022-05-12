Metal Matrix Composite Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030, By Ma… – Press Release

The “Metal Matrix Composite Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030, By Matrix Type, Production Technology, End-Use Industry” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global metal matrix composite market reached a value of nearly $455.34 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.34% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $455.34 million in 2020 to $649.33 million in 2025 at a rate of 7.38%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.87% from 2025 and reach $905.15 million in 2030.

This report describes and explains the global metal matrix composite market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

Growth factors in the historic period include strong economic growth in emerging markets, rapid growth in the automotive industry, increasing demand for lightweight materials in the aerospace and defense industry, and increase in government support. The market was restrained by restrictions in free trade, complicated manufacturing process, and rising costs of metal products.

Going forward increased demand across various applications, increased demand for powder metallurgy, and rising demand for aluminum components will drive the growth in the metal matrix composite market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the market in the future include coronavirus pandemic, high cost of powder metallurgy, and global recession.

The metal matrix composite market is segmented by matrix type into aluminum MMC, magnesium MMC, copper MMC, super alloys MMC, and others. The aluminum MMC market was the largest segment of the metal matrix composite market, accounting for 44.3% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the aluminum MMC market segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment…