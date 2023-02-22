Metallicus Executives Announce Formation of FBBT Holdings, To Deliver Banking An… – Press Release

Executives of Metallicus, Inc., a financial services and technology company, have announced the formation of FBBT Holdings, Inc., to expand banking and financial services to underserved customers in emerging technology industries.

The founders, Marshall Hayner and Irina Berkon, board members and executives of Metallicus, see the holding company providing regulated and compliant banking services to emerging fintechs and their investors, allowing them to focus on growth and development.

“Our team’s technological expertise will enable us to leverage emerging opportunities and bring innovative solutions, helping clients achieve their financial goals in the digital age. Just as community banks have specific local awareness of needs and risk in their areas, we deliver similar insight in our unique community,” said Hayner.

“We are excited to provide traditional banking services to emerging fintech and technology companies without interruption,” said Berkon. “With our expertise and focus on regulatory compliance, our clients can grow their businesses with confidence that their banking services won’t be shut off. You concentrate on growth; we will take care of your banking needs.”

As part of this effort, FBBT Holdings’ plans to acquire the 100-year-old State Bank of Nauvoo, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals. The bank will continue to serve its community and provide existing and new clients with continued access to traditional banking services, while infusing the bank with new financial and human capital, enhanced compliance practices, broader revenue generating capabilities, and expertise in technology.

“We are thrilled to join forces with FBBT Holdings and look forward to offering new services to our existing customers, while also serving the greater Nauvoo community,” said Ted Reinhardt, President of State Bank of Nauvoo.

Hayner brings a forward-thinking vision for the future of banking and technology, with a specific focus on compliance and…