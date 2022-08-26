Meta’s drawback is that the metaverse is supremely uncool

Here’s the deal: Zuck is betting the future of his half-a-trillion-dollar company, Meta, on a vision of the future in which all of us spend more time in a virtual space known as the metaverse, repped by digital alter egos created in our own image.

The trouble is, everything we’ve seen of that future so far looks lame as hell.

The whole episode illustrates the difficulty Meta, which has positioned itself as a leader in the virtual-reality industry, will have in selling its futuristic vision. The biggest problem: It just doesn’t look cool. And Zuck doesn’t seem cool. And Facebook hasn’t been cool since 2009. And that’s a really big problem. My simplistic but unshakeable theory is that people won’t buy something if it doesn’t make them look good. But if you can make them believe it looks cool, people will do anything. Just ask the tobacco industry. Smoking is objectively terrible, but put some hot people in magazine ads for cigarettes and you’ve got yourself a profit machine. The…