Metaverse in Healthcare Market Report 2023: Increasing Adoption of Mixed Reality… – Press Release

The "Metaverse in Healthcare Market by Component (Hardware, Services, Software), Technology (AR/VR, MR, AI, Blockchain, IoT), Application (Telehealth, Diagnostics, Medical Training & Education), End User (Provider, Patients, Payers, Pharma) – Global Forecast to 2028"



The global metaverse in the healthcare market is projected to reach USD 79.6 billion by 2028 from USD 9.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 52.9% during the forecast period. There is a growing inclination for metaverse technologies for healthcare in North America. The increasing popularity of virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) technologies, which have been used in various healthcare applications, including surgical training, pain management, and therapy is attributing to the growth of the market in this region.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of telehealth services, which has created a need for more immersive and engaging virtual experiences for patients and healthcare providers. The metaverse can provide a virtual environment that simulates real-life interactions, allowing patients and healthcare professionals to communicate and collaborate more naturally and intuitively.

The software segment is projected to be the largest segment in the metaverse in the healthcare market.

Based on the components, the software segment is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period. This share can be attributed to factors such as the potential for customization and personalization. Healthcare professionals and patients can use software to create and access virtual environments that are tailored to their specific needs, preferences, and medical conditions, increasing adaptation of AR platforms to perform complex surgical procedures for higher precision and flexibility and investments made in the software segment.

Healthcare Provider was the largest segment by the end user of…