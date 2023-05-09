MetaWorks Responds to OTC Markets Request on Recent Promotional Activity – MetaW… – Press Release

Fairfield, CA., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (“MetaWorks” or the “Company”) MWRK, an award-winning Web3 company that owns and operates blockchain platforms in the entertainment technology space, announced that it has been requested by OTC Markets Group Inc. (“OTC Markets“) to issue this statement about promotional activity concerning its common shares traded on the OTCQB market (operated by OTC Markets).



On Monday, May 8th, 2023, OTC Markets informed the Company that it became aware of certain promotional activities concerning the Company and its common shares traded on the OTCQB Marketplace, including the distribution of emails published by National Inflation Association discussing the Company, its business and specifically its ticketing and wallet platform to be used at the Freaknik Festival on May 7th, 2023 as well as its other activities generally.

On April 28, 2023, the Company entered into an advertising agreement with a consultant, National Inflation Association (“NIA”), whereby NIA would provide advertising services designed to draw attention to the Company and its products and services. NIA is a third-party marketing and advertising firm. The Agreement calls for 2 payments of $25,000 and is valid for is six months or until October 28th, 2023.

The Company provided the consultant with publicly available sources of information for its marketing materials. Consultant used publicly available industry sources for its content. The Company does not believe the statements in the marketing materials and emails were materially false or misleading. The Company did not have any editorial control or review of the information that was finalized and distributed by NIA.

After inquiry of management, other than as disclosed herein, no directors, control persons, officers, controlling shareholders or third-party service providers have been involved with the creation, distribution, or payment of promotional materials related to the Company and…