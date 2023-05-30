Metformin Hydrochloride Market to Surpass USD 602.81 Million By 2031| Growth Mar… – Press Release

PUNE, India, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, “Metformin Hydrochloride Market Segments – By Type (Metformin Hydrochloride-Immediate Release, Metformin Hydrochloride-Extended Release), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Drug Store, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031“, the market size was USD 409.14 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 602.81 million expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% by the end of 2031. Growing adoption of an inactive lifestyle resulted in an increase in the incidence of type 2 diabetes among the population of all age groups and is expected to fuel the market in the coming years.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Wanbury

Shandong Longze Chemical Co., Ltd.

Vistin Pharma AS

Shandong Keyuan

Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Farmhispania Group

Harman Finochem Ltd

Aarti Drugs

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

USV Pvt Ltd

Abhilasha Pharma

Bristol Laboratories Ltd

AdvaCare Pharma

Cipla

Aurobindo Pharma USA

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, which include type, distribution channel, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the Segments of the Metformin Hydrochloride Market

On the basis of region, the global metformin hydrochloride market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle…