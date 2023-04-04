Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare first in Tennessee to offer cutting-edge ablatio… – Press Release

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is the first health system in Tennessee to offer an enhanced ablation tool for heart patients – especially for those suffering from an irregular heartbeat (atrial fibrillation or AFib).

Clinicians at Methodist University Hospital first unveiled the DiamondTemp ablation system in the fall of 2022. Since then, the health system has performed approximately 30 procedures using this advanced ablation technology.

Through a minimally-invasive procedure, doctors create a small incision in a patient’s groin and carefully maneuver a catheter to their heart. An ablation tool at the tip of the catheter uses heat energy to create tiny scars on the heart – that restores a regular heartbeat.

The DiamondTemp ablation system allows for an even safer and more efficient procedure. The temperature mechanism equips cardiac electrophysiologists with advanced capability to monitor how effective an ablation is. This technology increases the chance of patients experiencing a quicker recovery.

Heart disease is the number one killer in the United States and in the Mid-South community. As a result, our clinical team performs a robust amount of atrial fibrillation ablations. Our expert team of dedicated cardiovascular surgeons and clinicians have built a trusted reputation that makes Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare a regional destination for heart care, with patients traveling as far as Kentucky, Alabama and Florida.

By offering the latest, cutting-edge technology, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare continues delivering on its mission to improve our community’s health and well-being through high-quality, innovative and compassionate care.