Metomic Raises $20 Million to Protect Sensitive Data in SaaS Applications – Press Release

As a data security solution focused solely on SaaS ecosystems, Metomic will use the Series A funding round to expand into the U.S.

Metomic, a next generation data security solution for protecting sensitive data in the new era of collaborative SaaS, announced today it has raised a $20 million Series A funding round. The round is led by Evolution Equity Partners with participation from Resonance and Connect Ventures. The investment will be used for U.S. expansion efforts and research and development initiatives. It will also allow Metomic to double down on its AI technology, furthering its mission to enable safer, more compliant data sharing across collaborative software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecosystems.

Security, privacy and compliance teams use Metomic’s no-code workflows to automate data policies across their SaaS applications. This includes the ability to deliver real-time notifications directly to employees when they have uploaded sensitive data into the wrong environment, essentially enabling a human firewall across the organization.

Metomic’s funding round comes at a critical time as the SaaS ecosystem continues to grow. Research shows that SaaS app usage was up 18% last year, with businesses using, on average, more than 130 SaaS tools across the organization. The challenge comes from the lack of visibility and control companies have over what data employees are uploading in SaaS apps, and whom they are sharing it with. The result: PII (personally identifiable information), confidential information, and security credentials are being stored and exposed unnecessarily – often by accident. This presents a real risk and pain for organizations that rely on the productivity benefits of SaaS, but need to control and protect their most sensitive data.

Metomic is giving organizations visibility and control of their data across collaborative SaaS applications, including Google Apps, Slack, Jira, and Zendesk by connecting to the data layer of these popular work…