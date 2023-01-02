Mexico jail assault kills 14, dozens of inmates escape





At least 14 people died in a brazen armed assault on a prison in the Mexican border city of Juarez on Sunday, officials said.

The Chihuahua state attorney general’s office said in a statement that 10 security guards and four prisoners were killed and 13 others were injured.

The incident began around 7 a.m. (9 a.m. ET) on Sunday when gunmen in armored vehicles arrived at the prison and opened fire on security personnel, the prosecutor’s office said.

Authorities said inmates took advantage of the situation and 24 prisoners escaped.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.

CNN has reached out to the attorney general’s office for more details about the status of the investigation.

Ciudad Juarez, just across…