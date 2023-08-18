Meyers Manx Introduces the Resorter NEV: A Modern Take on a Beloved Classic – Press Release

Meyers Manx, the iconic brand behind the original fiberglass dune buggy, proudly unveiled its latest innovation, the Resorter Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) at ‘The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering.’

Phillip Sarofim, Chairman of Meyers Manx, standing alongside the new Resorter NEV at its private unveiling at Pebble Beach, CA (Photo: Business Wire)

Drawing from the company’s rich heritage, the Manx Resorter NEV boasts a true four-passenger capacity. Powered by a twin-motor electric drivetrain and state of the art lithium batteries, the vehicle delivers class leading torque, range, and acceleration. It is the first NEV that takes into account driving dynamics and aims to bring fun to the whole family. Designed for local exploration, and electronically limited by NEV regulations to 25mph, the vehicle is unparalleled in this market segment.

Phillip Sarofim, Chairman of Meyers Manx said, “With the Resorter NEV, we are elevating the segment by introducing an unparalleled, well-engineered vehicle with the timeless Meyers Manx aesthetic.”

“The launch signifies a pivotal chapter in our company’s journey. Our blend of premium design, craftsmanship, and a commitment to fostering exploration of one’s surroundings sets Meyers Manx apart from the competition,” added Freeman Thomas, CEO, Meyers Manx.

The Resorter NEV has been developed in parallel with the Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric Vehicle. The Manx 2.0 was tested in Baja California and is the epitome of their offroad legacy. The Resorter NEV shares key components with the 2.0 and will be capable of exploring large ranches just as well as the coastal communities they developed the vehicle for.

“With the rebirth of this iconic automotive brand, I’m immersed in the process of engineering and industrialization for a quality customer experience,” said Hinrich J. Woebcken, board member of Meyers…