MHI: Advanced light water reactor “SRZ-1200” – Press Release

TOKYO, Sept 29, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) in collaboration with four Japanese PWR utilities*, has developed the conceptual design of an advanced light water reactor “SRZ-1200”. This reactor has additional safety features when compared to conventional pressurized light water reactors. It is in the intention of MHI to take the SRZ-1200 conceptual design and proceed with basic design efforts. These efforts will ensure new innovative nuclear technologies are available toward a stable energy supply for Japan.

Advanced light water reactor “SRZ-1200”

The SRZ-1200 is a 1,200MWe class advanced light water reactor designed based on enhanced Japanese regulatory safety standards which incorporates lessons learned from the Fukushima Daiichi accident. Development of the SRZ-1200 is in progress which will ensure the regulatory requirements of “strengthening safety equipment” and “resistance to natural disaster and security against terrorism and unforeseen event” are fulfilled. The cumulation of this development will ensure safety and reliability of the SRZ-1200.

Relative to new safety mechanisms, even though the SRZ-1200 accounts for global lesson learned, low-probability postulated events are still accounted for in the design to ensure plant and public safety. These safety mechanisms include, but are not limited to, an advanced accumulator design, and systems which effectively reduce the probability of radioactivity release in the event of a postulated accident. Efforts of this nature and the resultant SRZ-1200 design features will limit any impact to the public and plant site.

Furthermore, the SRZ-1200 design is intended to enhance operational flexibility which will effectively allow for improved electrical power delivery alongside variable electric power sources such as renewables. The ability to adapt the SRZ-1200 for hydrogen production will also be studied to ensure that all potential uses of energy generated from this plant are…