MHI Signs MoU with Chile’s Guacolda Energia for Feasibility Study of Ammonia Co-… – Press Release

Two-Phase Study through 2026 to Produce Detailed Plan for Demonstration of 30% Co-Firing

– Verification of ammonia co-firing at a coal-fired thermal power plant using core facilities supplied by MHI.

– Project is part of the efforts of private companies, supporting reductions in CO2 emissions and effective utilization of existing infrastructure.

TOKYO, Dec 7, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), on December 6, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Guacolda Energia SpA, an independent power producer (IPP) in the Republic of Chile, to begin a feasibility study for the introduction of ammonia co-firing at a coal-fired thermal power plant operated by the company in the north of the country. The project is being undertaken in response to the global trend toward reducing CO2 emissions.

Signing Ceremony

The signing ceremony was held at the Nagasaki Shipyard & Machinery Works in Japan, the base for MHI;s steam power plant business. The executive team from Guacolda was led by Chairman Jorge Rodriguez, with MHI represented by Masahiko Hokano, Head of the Steam Power Maintenance Innovation (SPMI) Business Division.

The power plant that will be the site of the study is located in Huasco, Atacama Region, approximately 700 km north of the capital city of Santiago. The plant comprises five power generation units with a total output of 758 megawatts (MW). MHI supplied the boiler, steam turbine, and other core facilities for this plant.

Under the feasibility study plan based on the MoU, MHI, with support from its power solutions brand Mitsubishi Power, will determine and conduct a study of supplying the ammonia burners and other boiler facilities and equipment necessary for ammonia co-firing. Phase 1, through 2024, will be a basic study for 30% ammonia co-firing to identify the problems involved. Phase 2, from 2025 to 2026, will be to consider solutions to the problems identified in Phase 1, and compile a detailed plan for demonstration of 30%…