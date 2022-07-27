MHIEC Receives Highest Award at 48th Outstanding Environmental Systems Awards – … – Press Release

– “METI Minister’s Award” Presented for Innovative V-type Stoker System Uniquely Developed by MHIEC Achieving High Efficiency and Environmental Excellence –

– Innovations enable stable incineration and reduced volume of diverse wastes; efficient incineration using radiant heat contributes to easing environmental load

– Incinerator downsizing enhances freedom in planning installations at sites with limited space

TOKYO, July 27, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Environmental & Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd. (MHIEC), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has received the “Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) Minister’s Award” at the 48th Outstanding Environmental Systems Awards, hosted by The Japan Society of Industrial Machinery Manufacturers (JSIM), for its newly developed stoker-type waste incinerator(1). The “METI Minister’s Award,” the highest award presented by JSIM, cited the incinerator’s innovative V-shaped structure and low loss on ignition(2). An awards ceremony was held at the Kikai Shinko Kaikan building (Minato-ku, Tokyo) on July 26.

Awards Ceremony

Innovative stoker structure and incinerator shape enabling continuous receipt of radiant heat

JSIM’s Outstanding Environmental Systems Awards were inaugurated in 1974, with support from the METI (at that time, Ministry of International Trade and Industry), to promote research and development of environmental protection technologies and promote the adoption of outstanding environmental systems. Nominations for the awards are submitted by environmental system manufacturers and environmental engineering firms nationwide, and the award recipients are selected by a committee of experts based on criteria including innovativeness, economic merit and future potential. In addition to the METI Minister’s Award, other awards are presented in the names of the Director-General of METI’s Industrial Science and Technology Policy and Environment Bureau, Commissioner of METI’s Small and…