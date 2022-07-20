MHIENG Receives 2022 ENAA Engineering Commendation Awards for 3 Overseas Project… – Press Release

TOKYO, July 20, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd. (MHIENG), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has received 2022 Engineering Commendation Awards from the Engineering Advancement Association of Japan (ENAA) for three overseas projects. The representatives of the projects attended the awards ceremony held at the Dai-ichi Hotel Tokyo on July 19.



The ENAA Engineering Commendation Awards are presented to groups (teams) or individuals whose activities have contributed significantly to the advancement of the engineering industry. MHIENG received two awards for its engineering activities in the “International Contribution” category and one “Engineering Advancement” award given for technology advances in the engineering industry, development of new engineering fields, etc.

MHIENG’s Award-Winning Projects

Manila MRT-3 Rail Line Maintenance and System Rehabilitation Project

(International Contribution Award)

This project, conducted by MHI Group (MHIENG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Transportation and Construction Engineering, Ltd. and TES Philippines Inc.) in partnership with Sumitomo Corporation, was implemented in response to a request from the Philippine Government. It called for rehabilitation and maintenance of the Metro Rail Transit System Line 3 (MRT-3), which has suffered a decline in operating rate due to aging. The rehabilitation work consisted mainly of repair of age-deteriorated railway vehicles, power equipment, signals and communications equipment, plus rail replacement. MHI Group successfully completed the rehabilitation work within the contractual period without disruption of regular operation of the rail system. By rehabilitating the MRT-3, which functions as a major transportation in Metro Manila, this project contributed to providing a safe and comfortable social infrastructure to the people in the region. Furthermore, in addition to the rehabilitation, MHI Group is steadily implementing a subsequent…