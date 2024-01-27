Mia Janin took personal life after bullying – inquest

The inquest heard Mia’s parents had several times raised concerns with JFS staff that Mia was feeling lonely and isolated.

Yet Mr Janin said neither he nor his wife had any idea of the true extent of what his daughter had been going through.

The day after Mia returned to school after lockdown was lifted, Mia’s mother Marisa discovered her lifeless body in her bathroom at the family home in Harrow.

Mr Janin said: “Suddenly I heard a horrible scream from my wife. This time everything stopped for me and my wife. Life changed completely.”

In statements to the inquest, Mia’s friends said their JFS friendship group was nicknamed the “suicide squad” in the months before Mia’s death.

They also told police one of Mia’s TikTok videos was shared to a Snapchat group, created by male pupils at JFS, where they mocked her.

Another child reported the boys used the group chat to share faked nude photos of the girls.

“Kids were manipulating images of girls. And Mia was one of them. And took it very…