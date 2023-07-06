Michael F. DeConzo announces the release of ‘Welcome to the Arcade’ – Press Release

Follow the story of best friends Johnny Romano, Ralphie Molinaro and Giulia Stringer as they try to solve the greatest mystery of them all: growing up

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Michael F. DeConzo announces his return to the publishing scene with the release of “Welcome to the Arcade” (published by Archway Publishing), the prequel to his previous novel published in 2021 titled “Two Nickels,” which is the endearing story of a man figuring out what really matters in his life.

Living in South Beach, Staten Island, “the forgotten borough” of New York City, best friends Johnny Romano, Ralphie Molinaro and Giulia Stringer struggle to understand a world that does not make a whole lot of sense to them. They are searching for answers to questions that seem impossible to figure out. Why are their parents so crazy? How do they live with the hole left in their hearts when someone dies? Why is the gravitational pull of their neighborhood, a beach town next to the Verrazano Bridge, so powerful? What peculiar shapes can love take? And why has a rundown arcade two blocks from the beach become the center of their universe?

But the people these best friends meet–from Joey C., the local mob enforcer, to Luke, a transfer student at Tompkins High School, to Dinino, the mysterious owner of the arcade, all have their own secrets to hide. Covering a decade of their lives, from 10 to 20 years of age, this novel follows Johnny, Ralphie and Giulia as they move through the kaleidoscope of childhood to the brink of adulthood, always keeping one burning question in their minds: “How do we figure out the greatest mystery of them all: growing up?”

“This book deals with issues of identity, race, relationships, loss, bullying, divorce, sexuality, drugs, belonging, friendship and love. The story is set on Staten Island, where the characters navigate familiar touchstones—the boardwalk and the arcade in South Beach, the Verrazzano Bridge, schoolyards, high school dances, and the…