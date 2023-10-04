Michael Hogan: Glamorgan quick bowling nice retires after Kent stint ends

Michael Hogan took the final wicket as Glamorgan won the One-Day Cup in 2021

Glamorgan great Michael Hogan has announced his retirement from professional cricket.

The fast bowler played for Kent this season – making 22 appearances across first-class and T20 cricket – after spending a decade at Glamorgan.

Hogan, 42, was a huge fans’ favourite with the Welsh county, claiming 654 wickets across the three formats.

The Australian was due to retire last season but reversed the decision to join Kent on a one-year deal.

Hogan ends his career with 695 first-class wickets at an impressive average of 25.06, as well as 272 wickets across the limited-overs formats.

He did not make his professional debut for Western Australia until the age of 28, having worked as a cricket ground staff member among his previous jobs.

Hogan was the leading wicket-taker in Australian domestic cricket over a five-year period without winning international recognition, but was recruited to Glamorgan by Australian coach…