Michael Jordan’s sneakers worn throughout the 1998 NBA Finals are going up on the market — and anticipated to smash public sale information

In 1998, Michael Jordan laced up a pair of his iconic black and red Air Jordan 13s to bring home a Bulls victory during Game 2 of his final NBA championship — and now the sneakers are going on sale and expected to smash auction records.

Sotheby’s in New York will offer up the game-winning sneakers next month, for a high estimate of $4 million, with open bidding to take place online from April 3 to 11. The current record from 2021 — a pair of Nike Air Ships that Jordan wore early in his career — is $1.47 million, which marked the first time a set of sneakers sold for more than $1 million.