Michael Schumacher: Seven-time F1 champion’s household plan authorized motion after AI-generated ‘interview’

The April 15 front cover of weekly German magazine Die Aktuelle

Michael Schumacher’s family are planning legal action against a magazine which published an artificial intelligence-generated ‘interview’ with the former Formula 1 driver.

Schumacher, a seven-time F1 champion, suffered severe head injuries in a skiing accident in December 2013 and has not been seen in public since.

Die Aktuelle ran a picture of a smiling Schumacher, 54, on the front cover of its latest edition with a headline of “Michael Schumacher, the first interview”.

A strapline underneath reads “it sounded deceptively real”, and it emerges in the article that the supposed quotes had been produced by AI.

The family have confirmed to news agency Reuters that they are planning to pursue the matter legally.

Following his skiing accident, Schumacher was placed into an induced coma and was brought home in September 2014, with his medical condition since kept private by his family.

The German won two of his F1 world drivers’…