Michael Vaughan cleared ‘on stability of chances’ of utilizing racist language in direction of Azeem Rafiq

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan has been cleared “on the balance of probabilities” of using racist language towards ex-Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq.

Vaughan was accused of saying “there’s too many of you lot, we need to have a word about that” to Rafiq and three other Asian players representing Yorkshire in 2009.

The Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) panel found the England and Wales Cricket Board’s case against Vaughan, 48, was not proved.

The panel said it was “not satisfied on the balance of probabilities” that the words were said by Vaughan “at the time and in the specific circumstances alleged”.

It added its findings “do not in any way undermine the wider assertions” made by Rafiq, who said English cricket is “institutionally racist”.

In its concluding remarks, the panel said: “This is not a case which necessitated a conclusion from the panel that anyone has lied or acted out of malice.

“Far from it, the panel had to consider whether the case as presented to it…