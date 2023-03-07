Michael Vaughan: ECB investigation into racism at Yorkshire ‘woefully insufficient’, listening to instructed

Azeem Rafiq arrives at the hearing on Tuesday

The investigation into whether former England captain Michael Vaughan made an alleged racist comment in 2009 was “woefully inadequate”, a hearing has been told.

Vaughan, 48, is accused of saying “there’s too many of you lot, we need to have a word about that” to Azeem Rafiq and three other Asian players representing Yorkshire before a T20 match against Nottinghamshire.

In his closing submissions, Vaughan’s lawyer Christopher Stoner KC accused the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), who charged Vaughan, of having a “biased position”.

In reply, ECB lawyer Jane Mulcahy KC said it was “simply not true” the body has been biased in this case and it was “inappropriate” to make that allegation.

Mulcahy said Vaughan and his legal team had gone to “ridiculous lengths” to “unfairly throw mud at the ECB” in their questioning of the investigation.

She said it is “inherently probable” Vaughan made the alleged comment to Rafiq, Adil Rashid, Rana…